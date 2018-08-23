South Africa

Jewel heist gang in the wind after dumping getaway car

23 August 2018 - 17:27 By Jeff Wicks
Police examine an abandoned car believed to have been used as the getaway vehicle by three people who robbed a jewellery store in Umhlanga on August 23, 2018.
A getaway car used by a trio of jewel thieves was found dumped in La Lucia north of Durban‚ just a stone’s throw from the scene of their brazen heist on Thursday.

Police sources‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ revealed that the car was found abandoned in Portland Drive shortly after the robbery.

The three‚ one of whom was disguised a woman‚ had entered the Anastasia Jewellers on Chartwell Drive in the Umhlanga village.

At gunpoint they accosted a store clerk before smashing glass display cabinets and fleeing with their loot.

Netcare 911 paramedics attended to the seriously injured man‚ who was later rushed to a city hospital by ambulance.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that detectives were investigating the robbery. He said no arrests had yet been made.

