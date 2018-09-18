“Garreth Prince defeated Babylon‚” screamed a man repeatedly in the Constitutional Court after it ruled that the ban on private use and cultivation of dagga at home was unconstitutional.

The judgment agreed to by every judge of the court effectively decriminalises the personal use of dagga in a private space.

Justice Raymond Zondo was frequently interrupted when reading a summary of the judgment by cheers‚ screams and applause.

The case was brought by Rastafarian Garreth Prince and leader of the Dagga Party Jeremy Acton who argued that the ban on use of dagga at home violated several constitutional rights.

In April 2017‚ the Western Cape High Court found the ban on adult home use violated the constitutional right to privacy.

The Constitutional Court had to confirm the judgment‚ which it did on Tuesday.