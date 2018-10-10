WATCH | Robbers get their slice as gun-wielding duo rob pizza joint

Customers who popped into a Johannesburg pizza shop to grab a bite found their dinner interrupted when a pair of gun-wielding criminals entered the premises.

The incident happened at the Debonairs store in Kensington just after 7pm on Sunday night. The store seems quiet enough. Staff members are behind the till helping a pair of customers when a man walks around the edge of the room and pulls out a gun.

Together with his partner, he herds the customers and staff into the kitchen while a staff member calmly opens the tills. The apparently unprepared criminals stuff as much cash as they can into their pockets then flee the scene.

Debonairs released a statement on Twitter saying it was saddened by the incident. A case of business robbery has been opened. It is unclear how much money was stolen.