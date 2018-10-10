South Africa

WATCH | Robbers get their slice as gun-wielding duo rob pizza joint

10 October 2018 - 10:57 By TimesLIVE

Customers who popped into a Johannesburg pizza shop to grab a bite found their dinner interrupted when a pair of gun-wielding criminals entered the premises.

The incident happened at the Debonairs store in Kensington just after 7pm on Sunday night. The store seems quiet enough. Staff members are behind the till helping a pair of customers when a man walks around the edge of the room and pulls out a gun.

Together with his partner, he herds the customers and staff into the kitchen while a staff member calmly opens the tills. The apparently unprepared criminals stuff as much cash as they can into their pockets then flee the scene.

Debonairs released a statement on Twitter saying it was saddened by the incident. A case of business robbery has been opened. It is unclear how much money was stolen.

MORE

WATCH | Brazen thugs make smooth getaway after mall robbery

It took less than two minutes for a gang of brazen criminals to execute a smooth robbery at Thabong Mall in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | No smash, no grab: Tough car window foils Joburg robbers

What are those windows made of?
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Woman shields children as robbers storm Cape Town bakery

CCTV footage captured the moment a gang of robbers tried - and failed - to rob a Cape Town bakery last week.
News
12 days ago

WATCH | Gone in 30 seconds: Armed robbers pounce on Joburg driver

Thirty seconds. That's how long it took a gang of armed robbers to pounce on an unsuspecting driver and then flee the scene.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. How a decision to insource security guards to save money backfired South Africa
  2. Child 'sex slave' in the spotlight again ahead of her stepfather's trial South Africa
  3. State capture inquiry postponed until November South Africa
  4. Kenya bus crash kills 51 Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X