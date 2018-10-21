South Africa

Yet another Cape Town informal settlement ravaged by fire

21 October 2018 - 17:30 By Timeslive
The aftermath of the fire at Khayelitsha on Saturday, October 20 2018, that displaced thousands of people.
The aftermath of the fire at Khayelitsha on Saturday, October 20 2018, that displaced thousands of people.
Image: City of Cape Town

A fire in the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi‚ Cape Town‚ on Saturday night – the second fire at an informal settlement in the city this weekend - destroyed about 120 dwellings‚ the city’s disaster risk management centre said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Mandy Thomas said about 1‚400 people had been affected by the blaze.

City officials were still on site assessing the damage‚ she said.

Meanwhile‚ the centre has confirmed that 342 structures were destroyed and 1‚355 people displaced by the devastating fire that ravaged the informal settlement of Silver Town‚ Khayelitsha‚ in the early hours of Saturday.

One person is understood to have died in the fire.

“City services are still on scene and the informal settlements department is busy issuing kits for people to start rebuilding their homes. The SA Social Services Agency has been‚ and will continue providing humanitarian relief. Donations have been pouring into the Khayelitsha fire station from concerned citizens. The city wishes to thank everyone for their willingness to help‚” Thomas said.

Gift of the Givers to give R2m aid package to help Khayelitsha fire victims

Gift of the Givers is preparing to donate a R2m aid package for the victims of a devastating fire in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ at the weekend.
News
4 hours ago

One dead‚ 4‚000 homeless as shack fire rages in Khayelitsha

One person was killed and more than 1‚000 shacks destroyed in a fire early on Saturday in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Heartbreaking stories after massive Khayelitsha blaze

A raging inferno killed one person‚ destroyed hundreds of shacks and displaced about a thousand residents in SST Section‚ Khayelitsha on Saturday ...
News
6 hours ago

Help! Plea to Capetonians after first big shack fire of summer

A massive shack fire on Saturday that left hundreds of Khayelitsha residents homeless has sparked a plea for emergency assistance.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Leading US senator blames Saudi prince for Khashoggi death World
  2. Afghan polling centres plagued by problems as casualties surge to over 300 World
  3. Yet another Cape Town informal settlement ravaged by fire South Africa
  4. Russia warns Trump over 'dangerous' plan to quit nuclear treaty World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X