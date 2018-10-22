A trial date for Ahmed Timol murder accused João “Jan” Rodrigues has been set for January 28 in 2019.

Johannesburg high court Judge Ramarumo Monama said on Monday there was an indication that Rodrigues‚ 79‚ a former member of the security police‚ intended to bring an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Monama said the application for a permanent stay of prosecution would be heard before the trial date.

The judge invited any interested parties who wanted to be heard to notify the prosecution on or before November 5.

“The court will‚ if necessary‚ sit even during the recess. The idea is that come January 28 2019‚ the application must have received the attention of the court‚” Monama said.

Timol‚ an anti-apartheid activist‚ fell from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg in 1971 where he had been detained.

The original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide and that no person alive was responsible for his death.

However‚ his family obtained further evidence and approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the inquest to be reopened.