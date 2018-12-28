South Africa

KZN starts mop-up operations after severe thunderstorm

28 December 2018 - 12:15 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A severe storm in KwaZulu-Natal caused extensive damage on Thursday.
Image: Storm Report SA

A severe storm that ripped through parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday has left a trail of destruction.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs received reports of damage to several households in the northern parts of the province, including the King Cetshwayo and uThukela areas, which were lashed by winds and heavy rains.

Cogta spokesman Lennox Mabaso said the storm uprooted trees and damaged power lines. He said some services were restored by Friday morning.

“The full extent of the damage caused by the storm is still being assessed by disaster management teams.

“MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has urged affected residents to report damage to their local ward councillor and municipality so that appropriate measures are implemented.

“Inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in the province and residents have been urged to pay attention to weather forecasts, especially before taking any journey,” said Mabaso

