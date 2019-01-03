One killed, two seriously injured as fire on Cape coast rages out of control

One person was killed and two seriously injured early on Thursday as a fire raged on the Western Cape coast.

A strong south-easter fuelled the blaze in Betty's Bay on Wednesday night, to the point where it grew out of control, said the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association.

"With huge regret we have to report the loss of a life during the early hours of this morning," the association said in a statement. "The cause of the fatality is currently unknown. The SA Police Service and forensic services are investigating."

The statement also reported two serious injuries and a minor injury during "a traumatic night filled with uncertainty".

Homes in parts of Pringle Bay had to be evacuated early on Thursday as a fire started in nearby Betty's Bay by a flare fired at midnight on New Year's Eve reached the village.