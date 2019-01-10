South Africa

Should SA pay millions for iron and stone homage to its heroes?

10 January 2019 - 11:54 By Ntokozo Miya
The statue of Nelson Mandela on the balcony at Cape Town City Hall is unveiled by Western Cape premier Helen Zille‚ Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele‚ then mayor Patricia de Lille and MEC Alan Winde on July 24 2018. Some argue that the R3.5m could have been better spent.
The statue of Nelson Mandela on the balcony at Cape Town City Hall is unveiled by Western Cape premier Helen Zille‚ Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele‚ then mayor Patricia de Lille and MEC Alan Winde on July 24 2018. Some argue that the R3.5m could have been better spent.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

In a country where great emphasis is placed on transformation, the government seeks to ensure that struggle icons are recognised for their role in the fight against apartheid. 

Erecting statues and renaming national key points plays a major role in achieving this.

However, almost every time a new statue is unveiled, there is much debate about the costs involved - and in most cases, how those funds could have otherwise been spent.

This was evident recently when various media outlets reported on statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo in Durban. The two statues will reportedly set the municipality back R20m, which set social media abuzz.

Similarly, in September 2018 Mpumalanga's provincial government paid tribute to Mandela with a 6m statue outside the provincial legislature in Mbombela, reportedly worth around R8.3m.

'They just don't get it right' - Statues that failed to impress

Statues are symbols of appreciation to icons, but what happens when they don't resemble those they are intended to celebrate?
News
2 months ago

The year before that, Cape Town announced plans to erect a R3.5m statue of Madiba on the balcony of the city hall, where he gave his first speech after being released from prison. The statue was eventually unveiled in July 2018.

Also in July last year, the Sunday Times reported on The Long Walk to Freedom exhibition at the National Heritage Monument in Tshwane. The initial plan was to have 400 to 500 life-sized bronze statues of historic figures, but currently there are only 100.

Sarah Haines of the National Heritage Project Company (NHPC) said the installation would cost R7m-R8m. It was not clear if she was referring to the cost of the 100 statues already in place or the entire endeavour of 400-500 pieces.

NHPC CEO Dali Tambo reportedly quoted a much higher figure at a parliamentary briefing, where he said the company would need a whopping R800m for the project.

Spending millions on memorial symbols irks some people, who feel the money would be better spent on service delivery, social welfare and other projects that directly benefit those who are still alive.

READ MORE:

Balancing out SA's biased history with 100 life-sized statues

'The Long March To Freedom', an ambitious sculpture installation at Tshwane's National Heritage Monument, aims to redress 'the lack of representation ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Wait, is that Thabo Mbeki? The KZN statue that has everyone confused

The ANC leadership statues on the M4 in Durban North have everyone asking where is Thabo Mbeki.
Politics
2 days ago

New Madiba statue allows the blind to 'see'

A new statue on Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg is aimed at making the “impossible possible” by letting visually impaired people “see” Nelson ...
News
1 month ago

Statue of limitations: how did Madiba become Robert De Niro?

People are saying unkind things about the statue donated to the United Nations (UN) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but let’s give credit where credit ...
Ideas
3 months ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela statue on the cards

Late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela insisted that if a statue were to be erected in her honour‚ it would have to be in Soweto and not ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Surprise, scepticism as opposition leader Tshisekedi wins DRC poll Africa
  2. 84 new political parties hoping for your vote in May elections Politics
  3. Faulty brakes, no lights, missing seatbelts: school transport vehicles ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Segregation' of black, white pupils at North West school shocks SA South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X