Should SA pay millions for iron and stone homage to its heroes?

In a country where great emphasis is placed on transformation, the government seeks to ensure that struggle icons are recognised for their role in the fight against apartheid.

Erecting statues and renaming national key points plays a major role in achieving this.

However, almost every time a new statue is unveiled, there is much debate about the costs involved - and in most cases, how those funds could have otherwise been spent.

This was evident recently when various media outlets reported on statues of Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo in Durban. The two statues will reportedly set the municipality back R20m, which set social media abuzz.

Similarly, in September 2018 Mpumalanga's provincial government paid tribute to Mandela with a 6m statue outside the provincial legislature in Mbombela, reportedly worth around R8.3m.