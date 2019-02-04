Hawks dismiss claims of 'personal vendetta' against Shepherd Bushiri

The Hawks on Monday afternoon slammed claims that they had a personal vendetta against church leader Shepherd Bushiri.

"People will always talk. Let them talk because we are here to work and that is our duty," said police spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"We don't look at who we are investigating and the state of the person. If you start doing that, you are making a mistake."

Bushiri appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.

He and his wife Mary, who run several business enterprises in South Africa and abroad, were arrested on Friday on fraud and money laundering charges involving more than R15m. Mulaudzi said on Friday that the arrest took place at a "lavish hotel in Rustenburg".