From 'Major 1' to 'Daddy': the craze of Bushiri supporters

Supporters of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri have dominated headlines and social media as they showed their undying support for their leader during his court appearance on February 4.



Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested last week in Rustenburg on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The Hawks say their investigation extends back to 2015, when the incidents allegedly took place.



From placards to chants and bold statements, Bushiri's supporters are not shy to proclaim their love and sing the praises of their church leader.

Devotion

Bushiri supporters and members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering affectionately refer to Bushiri as "Major 1", "Papa", "My Father" and "Daddy".