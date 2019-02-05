WATCH | Bushiri supporters down on their knees, demanding 'our father's release'

Supporters of Shepherd Bushiri, the controversial pastor from the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, dominated headlines on Monday, February 4, as they gathered outside the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Dropping to their knees, with tears streaming down their faces, supporters of Bushiri demanded that "our daddy" be released. They threatened to disrupt the upcoming general elections if Bushiri was not freed, insisting that there was a vendetta against him.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested last week on charges relating to fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The case was postponed and the Bushiri couple will appear in court on Wednesday.

Here are five important stories you need to read on Bushiri's court appearance.