Businessman accused of k-word rant says it's a plot to dehumanise him

Peter-Paul Ngwenya, charged with crimen injuria for a k-word rant, insists that he is being falsely accused by people conspiring to have him jailed.

"All this is manufactured evidence to dehumanise me. They are conspiring to get me to jail and present me as this horrible person," the businessman told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when asked to respond to versions put forward by state witnesses.

Ngwenya allegedly called Investec chief executive Fani Titi a k*ff*r in a text message.

Eucharist Mabena, a state witness, testified earlier that Ngwenya stormed into the offices of MRC Media and demanded that he be paid dividends. Mabena said that Ngwenya had pushed her and told her to go and get his money.

Witnesses also testified that Ngwenya was aggressive, violent and had threatened to "kill these dogs" if he did not get paid.