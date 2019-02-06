Businessman accused of k-word rant says it's a plot to dehumanise him
Peter-Paul Ngwenya, charged with crimen injuria for a k-word rant, insists that he is being falsely accused by people conspiring to have him jailed.
"All this is manufactured evidence to dehumanise me. They are conspiring to get me to jail and present me as this horrible person," the businessman told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday when asked to respond to versions put forward by state witnesses.
Ngwenya allegedly called Investec chief executive Fani Titi a k*ff*r in a text message.
Eucharist Mabena, a state witness, testified earlier that Ngwenya stormed into the offices of MRC Media and demanded that he be paid dividends. Mabena said that Ngwenya had pushed her and told her to go and get his money.
Witnesses also testified that Ngwenya was aggressive, violent and had threatened to "kill these dogs" if he did not get paid.
In the same offending SMS, Ngwenya told Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media, "You will bleed."
During cross-examination, prosecutor Yusuf Baba asked Ngwenya to respond to Mabena's testimony.
"I did not push her. I am falsely accused of things," he replied.
A visibly upset Ngwenya challenged the state to call a receptionist who was present when the alleged commotion took place.
"I find it strange that the person who was there was not called to come and confirm this. Bring the receptionist here. Let her come and confirm this," Ngwenya said.
Baba suggested that Ngwenya call the receptionist as his witness but he declined, saying there was no point because "she will be a hostile witness".
The trial continues.