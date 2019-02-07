A dozen Hoërskool Driehoek pupils still in hospital

As learners of Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday gathered for the burial of one of their schoolmates who was killed in a freak accident last week, a dozen pupils remained in hospital.

The Gauteng education department gave an update on the condition of the learners who were still receiving medical treatment, saying that a dozen of them remained in hospital.

"This is to confirm that about 12 learners are still receiving medical attention at different hospitals," said spokesperson Steve Mabona. "Other learners were discharged and are recuperating at home. We wish them a speedy recovery."