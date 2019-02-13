South Africa

Pupil shot as gunmen randomly open fire at Edenvale school

13 February 2019 - 16:47 By Naledi Shange
Gunmen opened fire at Dowerglen High School in Edenvale, wounding a matric pupil.
A matric pupil is recovering in hospital after he was caught in crossfire at his school, Dowerglen High, in Edenvale on Wednesday afternoon, said the Gauteng education department.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said gunmen entered the school and were seen  around the netball court when they started firing shots at random.

"Some shots went through two classroom windows on the first floor, grazing the learner on the shoulder and on the abdomen," said Mabona.

Police and security company staff were called and gave chase.

"Three suspects were arrested and a search for a possible fourth suspect is under way. Parents have been informed and all learners of the school have been accounted for," said Mabona.

The injured boy was admitted to Edenvale Hospital and other pupils have been offered counselling.

