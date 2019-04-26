Mamelodi Sundowns’ star attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe is living his dream.

The son of former Orlando Pirates and Manning Rangers striker Sidwell joined the Brazilians in August from now relegation-haunted Maritzburg United‚ and has quickly established himself as one of the key performers for coach Pitso Mosimane in all competitions.

In the league‚ the stocky attacker has featured in 25 matches where he has contributed eight goals and six assists‚ and he has been influential too with one goal in 10 games in the Caf Champions League.

“I prepared myself very well before I came here and I continued to work hard after my arrival because this is a big club with lots of pressure‚” Maboe said before Downs departed for Morocco for their Caf Champions League semifinal‚ first leg clash against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat on Friday.