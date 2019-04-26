‘This is what I prepared for‚’ says Maboe on Sundowns’ clash of giants against Wydad
Mamelodi Sundowns’ star attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe is living his dream.
The son of former Orlando Pirates and Manning Rangers striker Sidwell joined the Brazilians in August from now relegation-haunted Maritzburg United‚ and has quickly established himself as one of the key performers for coach Pitso Mosimane in all competitions.
In the league‚ the stocky attacker has featured in 25 matches where he has contributed eight goals and six assists‚ and he has been influential too with one goal in 10 games in the Caf Champions League.
“I prepared myself very well before I came here and I continued to work hard after my arrival because this is a big club with lots of pressure‚” Maboe said before Downs departed for Morocco for their Caf Champions League semifinal‚ first leg clash against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat on Friday.
At Maritzburg‚ Maboe did not face the challenges of a busy schedule that he has had to learn to contend with at Sundowns as the Brazilians are trying to defend the Absa Premiership title and in the semifinal stage of the Champions League.
“This is the life that I want to live and this is what I want to do. So‚ I can’t be complaining now that I am here with games coming thick and fast‚” Maboe said.
“I prepared myself for this. This is good because I am challenging myself against some of the best players on the continent and these challenges can only help with my development as a football player.”
Maboe acknowledged that Sundowns will be up against class opponents against 2017 Champions League winners Wydad in Morocco‚ where their opponents will be backed by their passionate home supporters.
“It is going to be a difficult game looking at the fact that we are playing away‚ but at the same time we must just go out there and give it our all‚” the attacker said.
“Hopefully we will be able to get the away goal or even the win.
“Personally‚ in the last game against Chippa United [Downs’ 3-2 win in Pretoria on Tuesday] I did not play well‚ but that is how football goes sometimes.
"It happens to the best in the business but I just have to pick myself up and look forward to the next game.”