Only way to escape 'Krugersdorp Killers' was to fake your death, judge told

The only way to escape from a murderous enterprise that embarked on a killing spree in Gauteng was to fake one's death and go into hiding.

That was how a state prosecutor portrayed the cult-like "Krugersdorp Killers" on Thursday during closing arguments in a murder trial featuring religion, satanism and betrayal.

Prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC described the mastermind behind the group as a "witch" and argued that everything in the case revolved around her.

"At the top was the mastermind Cecilia Steyn who received all the benefits and proceeds of the crimes, who was giving instructions to the subordinates and who made sure that she never dirtied her hands by becoming directly involved in the criminal activities of her subordinates," he said.