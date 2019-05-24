Police to probe arrest and treatment of woman taking selfies in Sea Point

The city has no authority over the SAPS, which is a national government entity.

Western Cape police management confirmed, in a statement on Friday, that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

"The investigation is led by a senior official from the Cape Town cluster. Once it is finalised, details will be made known," said the statement.

"The SAPS wishes to reiterate its commitment to upholding the constitution of the Republic of South Africa that espouses the principles of human rights.

"In addition police officials are expected to abide by the tenets of the SAPS code of conduct that speak to the treatment of everyone in a humane manner. If any police official is found to have transgressed any of the aspects cited above, decisive action will be taken."

While her bag was being searched, Mcinjana took photographs of the police who arrested her.

Said Plato: "It must be stated that members of the public are not prohibited from taking photos of uniformed law enforcement personnel. The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, alderman JP Smith, has previously circulated a memo reminding the city's own law enforcement officers that it is within the rights of members of the public to take photos of staff in their uniforms.

"I would like to urge the national government to do the same for its law enforcement personnel. The city is an inclusive and caring city and we cannot allow our residents to be treated disrespectfully," said Plato.

Mcinjana said she was considering suing the police.