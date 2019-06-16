‘What happened to her body parts?’ asks father of mutilated student

The parents of Naledi Lethoba, a student who was found murdered and mutilated in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom, last month, say the family has not recovered from the trauma of losing their first-born child.

"We're not happy. Her body parts, what happened to them? Yes, we buried her, but she was not complete. We don’t know why or where her breasts were taken," said Lethoba's father, Sam Nyakane, in a trembling voice.

Lethoba's body was identified by her family on May 24 and she was laid to rest on June 1.

Nyakane said it was heartbreaking to bury her daughter - but worse still that she was mutilated.

"What is most hurtful is that we did not get to see her for the last time, as it is normally done when a corpse is brought to a family," said Nyakane.

The family said Lethoba's body had been burnt beyond recognition and, as a result, the mortuary had recommended that the coffin not be opened.

Lethoba's suspected killer, Obed Leshoro, 19, appeared at the Welkom magistrate's court on Friday. He was expected to file a formal bail application but, through his lawyer, decided to abandon the application.