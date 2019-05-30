All football clubs release players‚ but when Helderstroom FC do so it takes on a whole new meaning.

That’s because they are the team representing Helderstroom Correctional Service Prison just outside Caledon in the Western Cape‚ who‚ quite remarkably‚ have just won the Safa-Overberg region’s SAB League (fourth division).

Helderstroom‚ comprised of prisoners and a few prison officials‚ will contest the provincial playoffs to the semi-professional ABC Motsepe League (third division) in Beaufort West on June 22 and 23.

They finished 10 points clear of the second-placed team‚ who‚ fascinatingly‚ were the region’s South African Police Services (SAPS) side‚ Police FC.

“It’s like a derby. Very fair‚ but‚ shew‚ it’s crucial‚” Tankiso Modipa‚ president of the South African Football Association’s Overberg region‚ said of when Helderstroom have met Police FC in his league.