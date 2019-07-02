KwaDukuza municipality offices reopened after political protests

The KwaDukuza municipality north of Durban has reopened its doors after last week’s protests by disgruntled residents over political infighting which resulted in the disruption of services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the municipality announced that it's offices were now open and fully operational following unrest on Wednesday last week. The community services business unit entrusted with refuse removal and maintenance of parks and gardens was hard at work to clean the town and collect refuse — an activity expected to be completed this week.

Municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane has also decided that tenders, closed quotations and posts whose closing dates were disrupted by the unrest, would be extended.

“We also wish to cast away all malevolent avowals made, suggesting and influencing for a rates boycott. The closure of the municipality was not an easy decision to take. However, in the interest of safety of staff and patrons, it is a decision that had to be made. We want to assure all ratepayers that our teams will be working around the clock to bring the situation to normality,” said municipal spokesman Sipho Mkhize.