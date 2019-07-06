South Africa

Six young paddlers rescued after being blown out to sea in Durban

06 July 2019 - 14:23 By Suthentira Govender
A NSRI crew were dispatched to help six kayak paddlers who were blown out to sea in Durban on Friday.
A NSRI crew were dispatched to help six kayak paddlers who were blown out to sea in Durban on Friday.
Image: NSRI via Facebook

Six young paddlers ran into trouble off the Durban coast after strong winds blew their kayaks out to sea on Friday.

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team who were conducting a routine training session were dispatched to assist the six youngsters.

NSRI Durban station commander Andre Fletcher said the six paddlers, on three double kayaks, ran into trouble off-shore near Vetch’s Beach.

"The sea rescue craft caught up with them. Towlines were set up to tow them to shore.

"The six, aged between 18 and 19, were reunited with their families."

MORE

Father of drowned British eco researcher arrives in SA

The father of British eco researcher Sara King arrived in SA on Wednesday following the tragic news that his daughter had drowned while on a research ...
News
2 days ago

Man reunited with prosthetic leg after boat capsizes along KZN coast

A man who lost his prosthetic leg after a boat he was on capsized along the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday was lucky to be reunited with it.
News
4 days ago

Boat capsizes in False Bay, leaving one dead, one critical and one still missing

One sailor died, one is missing and another hospitalised after their boat capsized in False Bay on Thursday amid rough sea conditions and strong ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. These are the cars you can afford in 2019, based on your monthly salary South Africa
  2. WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth South Africa
  3. Here’s how a R75 'Louis Vuitton' jersey ended up in a Pick n Pay store South Africa
  4. WATCH | Passenger drives taxi after cop 'pepper-sprays' driver South Africa
  5. Social media post leads to suspect's arrest and R20,000 reward South Africa

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X