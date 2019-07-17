Abalone worth millions seized in Cape Town, four foreigners arrested
Police said they had dealt a "significant blow to the illegal abalone trade" with a raid in Cape Town in which four foreigners were arrested.
Flying squad officers found an illegal processing facility and abalone worth millions of rands at warehouses in Montague Gardens on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.
"The members followed up information about abalone being stored at the premises," he said, adding that they found boxes of dried abalone in two vehicles.
"They also searched a second premises in the same area and found abalone in machines to be dried, as well as fresh abalone.
"Members seized 19,032 dry abalone, 5,064 wet abalone, R179,680 in cash and two vehicles - a Mercedes Sprinter and a Chevrolet LDV.
"Four small clear stones, one large clear stone, and one gold-coloured stone were also seized and we are in the process of determining what the stones are made of."
Van Wyk said the value of the seized abalone was yet to be determined but was estimated at several million rands.
"Four foreign nationals aged 45, 50, 54 and 56 were arrested on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act and are due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court once charged."