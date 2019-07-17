Abalone worth millions seized in Cape Town, four foreigners arrested

Police said they had dealt a "significant blow to the illegal abalone trade" with a raid in Cape Town in which four foreigners were arrested.

Flying squad officers found an illegal processing facility and abalone worth millions of rands at warehouses in Montague Gardens on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"The members followed up information about abalone being stored at the premises," he said, adding that they found boxes of dried abalone in two vehicles.

"They also searched a second premises in the same area and found abalone in machines to be dried, as well as fresh abalone.