The one-year ban imposed by the Premier Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee on Black Leopards owner and chairman David Thidiela over the emotionally charged tribal rant he directed at referee Victor Hlungwani has been overturned on appeal.

Thidiela’s ban‚ which he appealed and labelled as an “injustice” through his lawyer‚ has been lifted unconditionally and the hefty R1m fine that accompanied it was reduced drastically to R200‚000 with half suspended.

SA Football Association (Safa) spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi confirmed that Advocate SDK Mdladla‚ the chairperson of the Safa National Appeals Board‚ handed down the judgement that overturned Thidiela’s ban a few days ago.

“The issue has been dealt with and it is now closed and behind us‚” said Chimhavi on Wednesday.