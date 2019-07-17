Soccer

David Thidiela set for a dramatic return to football

17 July 2019 - 15:37 By Tiisetso Malepa
Black Leopards owner and chairman David Thidiela's one-year ban from football has been overturned.
Black Leopards owner and chairman David Thidiela's one-year ban from football has been overturned.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The one-year ban imposed by the Premier Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee on Black Leopards owner and chairman David Thidiela over the emotionally charged tribal rant he directed at referee Victor Hlungwani has been overturned on appeal.

Thidiela’s ban‚ which he appealed and labelled as an “injustice” through his lawyer‚ has been lifted unconditionally and the hefty R1m fine that accompanied it was reduced drastically to R200‚000 with half suspended.

SA Football Association (Safa) spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi confirmed that Advocate SDK Mdladla‚ the chairperson of the Safa National Appeals Board‚ handed down the judgement that overturned Thidiela’s ban a few days ago.

“The issue has been dealt with and it is now closed and behind us‚” said Chimhavi on Wednesday.

PSL referee Victor Hlungwani says he has forgiven Leopards boss David Thidiela

Victor Hlungwani says he has forgiven David Thidiela after the Black Leopards owner threatened him and also directed tribal references at the Premier ...
Sport
1 month ago

Advocate Eric Mabuza‚ who represented Thidiela at the hearing‚ hailed the outcome as “a complete win” for his client.

Thidiela lost his place on the PSL executive committee after the ban but Advocate Mabuza said the latest decision paves the way for the Leopards boss to resume his duties on the all powerful decision-making body.

“The ban was overturned completely‚” said Advocate Mabuza.

“He is very relieved and he can now focus on his team. We have always believed that the one-year ban was an injustice‚ hence we have challenged it all the way.

“The sentence or fine was reduced to R200‚000 (from R1m) with R100‚000 suspended.

"The one-year ban was completely lifted.

"He is back fully in charge now at the club and he was only fined R100‚000.”

Banned Black Leopards boss David Thidiela faces fresh problems

Banned Black Leopards owner-chairman David Thidiela’s problems seem likely to worsen if he is found to have breached the conditions of his ban.
Sport
2 weeks ago

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala confirmed that her office has received Thidiela's appeal hearing report.

"The PSL has indeed received the report.

"I will take the report to our executive committee meeting on the last Thursday of the month (July 31) to be deliberated upon by the exco.

"Until then‚ the League has no comment on the matter‚" Madlala told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

The fiery Leopards owner was in February banned from football for a year and slapped with a hefty R1m fine as punishment for the tirade he directed at referee Hlungwani last year.

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela's appeal against one-year ban from football postponed

Black Leopards owner David Thidiela's appeal on Friday at the South African Football Association (Safa) against his one-year ban from football was ...
Sport
4 months ago

The tirade included apparent threats and tribal references.

The PSL DC found him guilty of bringing the league into disrepute.

Thidiela’s outburst followed an Absa Premiership match between Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic in Thohoyandou in September‚ a game his side lost 1-0.

Thidiela appealed the ruling in March and the matter was heard last week‚ after two previous postponements‚ by the Safa National Appeals Board‚ which overturned the ban.

Coach Dylan Kerr confirms he's resigned from Black Leopards

Dylan Kerr has confirmed that he has resigned as coach from Black Leopards and denied he has a four year contract with the club.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  5. Mabena Mabena translates into two words: Baxter out! Soccer

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients

Related articles

  1. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  2. Former soccer star Marc Batchelor shot dead outside Johannesburg home South Africa
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Convicts leave the cops for dust ... and everyone’s happy about it South Africa
  5. Magic Marc: Batchelor achieved the feat of playing for Soweto's 'Big Three' Soccer
  6. Under-23 coach David Notoane to lead SA in CHAN qualifier against Lesotho Soccer
  7. Mamelodi Sundowns' forgotten man Oupa Manyisa insists he is going nowhere Soccer
  8. SportsLIVE PODCAST | One of the greatest sports days ever and Rassie Erasmus' ... Sport
  9. Six pictures of Marc Batchelor doing what he loved best Soccer
  10. Orlando Pirates mourns their former player Marc Batchelor Soccer
X