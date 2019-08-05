Possible Eskom strike could result in more load-shedding: Here is what you need to know

South Africa could be facing yet another dark period, following a possible strike at Eskom.

The possibility of industrial action is reportedly drawing near, as top managers demand a pay hike.

Here is what you need to know:

Cause of strike

TimesLIVE reported that a group of senior managers is taking the power utility to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) after not receiving salary increases and incentive bonuses last year.

The group of between 180 and 200 managers earn between R1.5m and R3m a year. They want a 4.7% increase.That’s a raise of between R70,500 and R141,000.

Eskom loss

In July, Eskom recorded a loss of more than R20bn in the financial year ending in March.

Minister of finance Tito Mboweni announced a bailout of R59bn. According to him, the bailout would buy the power utility another 12 to 18 months to formulate a recovery plan.

Deputy director of trade union Solidarity Deon Reyneke said should the managers' demands be met, it would cost Eskom an additional R200m to R300m a year.