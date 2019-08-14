Cyril Ramaphosa calls for 2020 national order nominations
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the public to nominate people from all walks of life who, in their view, are deserving of the country's highest accolades in the national orders.
The national orders honour South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed in various ways to the achievement of a free, united, nonracial, nonsexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa.
The awards will also honour citizens who have sacrificed life and limb to save others and those who have excelled in various fields.
Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga last year.
Calling for nominations, Ramaphosa said the awards ceremony contributes towards unity, reconciliation and nation-building.
The selection process of the awards will be processed and administered by the National Orders Advisory Council appointed by him.
Brigitte Mabandla will chair the council Mandla Langa will be her deputy.
Other members of the council include Glenda Gray, Molefi Oliphant, Lindiwe Mabuza, Malegapuru Makgoba, Sally Padayachie, Buti Tlhagale, James Motlatsi, Fazel Randera and Nothembi Mkhwebane.
The successful candidates will be awarded in April 2020. There are six categories of national order:
- The Order of Mendi for Bravery recognises South Africans who have performed acts of bravery.
- The Order of Ikhamanga recognises citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
- The Order of the Baobab recognises citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.
- The Order of Luthuli recognises citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.
- The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have excelled and attained exceptional achievement to the benefit of SA and beyond.
- The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to SA. It is therefore an order of peace, co-operation and active expression of solidarity and support.
Nomination forms are available at the Presidency website. Nominations close on August 31 2019.