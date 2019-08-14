Cyril Ramaphosa calls for 2020 national order nominations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the public to nominate people from all walks of life who, in their view, are deserving of the country's highest accolades in the national orders.

The national orders honour South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed in various ways to the achievement of a free, united, nonracial, nonsexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa.

The awards will also honour citizens who have sacrificed life and limb to save others and those who have excelled in various fields.

Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga last year.

Calling for nominations, Ramaphosa said the awards ceremony contributes towards unity, reconciliation and nation-building.

The selection process of the awards will be processed and administered by the National Orders Advisory Council appointed by him.