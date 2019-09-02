South Africa

Amcu fight on as deregistration withdrawn

02 September 2019 - 15:01 By ERNEST MABUZA
Labour relations registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe will not continue with the deregistering of Amcu.
Labour relations registrar Lehlohonolo Molefe will not continue with the deregistering of Amcu.
Image: ALON SKUY

The office of the labour relations registrar will not continue with the deregistration of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

The decision was announced on Monday.

In March this year, the labour relations registrar, Lehlohonolo Molefe, issued a notice of intention to deregister the vocal union.

In its letter to Amcu, Molefe raised issues regarding the union's non-compliance with its constitution, including its failure to hold its congress.

Amcu, which last held a national congress in 2013, did not have a national congress in 2018 as required by its constitution.

After the issuing of the notice by the registrar, a meeting was held at Amcu's request.

In that meeting Amcu made further submissions on the preparation for its national congress. 

"Having considered further representations by Amcu, which include supporting documents, the registrar has taken a decision not to continue with the deregistration of Amcu," Molefe said.

He said Amcu was scheduled to hold its national congress later this month.

MORE

Everything was taken into account: labour department on deregistering Amcu

The labour department on Thursday morning said it had taken everything into account when it made its move towards deregistering one of the country's ...
News
4 months ago

Amcu not the first union to fall foul of labour registrar

Amcu is not the first union to face the threat of being deregistered.
News
4 months ago

Move against Amcu 'a ploy to bolster docile ANC union NUM,' says EFF

The EFF has lashed out at the department of labour over its intentions to dissolve the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  2. SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend South Africa
  3. Fat-cat MPs say 'no' to benefits cuts News
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana South Africa

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X