Amcu fight on as deregistration withdrawn

The office of the labour relations registrar will not continue with the deregistration of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

The decision was announced on Monday.

In March this year, the labour relations registrar, Lehlohonolo Molefe, issued a notice of intention to deregister the vocal union.

In its letter to Amcu, Molefe raised issues regarding the union's non-compliance with its constitution, including its failure to hold its congress.

Amcu, which last held a national congress in 2013, did not have a national congress in 2018 as required by its constitution.

After the issuing of the notice by the registrar, a meeting was held at Amcu's request.

In that meeting Amcu made further submissions on the preparation for its national congress.

"Having considered further representations by Amcu, which include supporting documents, the registrar has taken a decision not to continue with the deregistration of Amcu," Molefe said.

He said Amcu was scheduled to hold its national congress later this month.