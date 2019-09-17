South Africa

Twitter rules Malema's ‘only trust a dead white man’ Mugabe tribute not violent, despite outrage

17 September 2019 - 07:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Julius Malema.
Image: Alon Skuy

Social media company Twitter has ruled that EFF leader Julius Malema's tweet containing quotes from late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe was not a “violation of any Twitter rules”. 

This after growing outrage following Malema's slide show of quotes from Mugabe, including one which read: “The only white man you can trust is a dead white man."

Various people flagged the video, including DA former leader Tony Leon and DA Eastern Cape leader Athol Trollip, who said it was “dangerously incendiary”. 

He also accused the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of trying to “comply with the wishes of the ANC government”, as opposed to the constitution.

“Malema’s racist invective is not only offensive, unconstitutional and vile, it’s also dangerously incendiary,” said Trollip.

In response to the outrage, Malema posted a note from Twitter telling him that there had been a complaint about his slide show.

However, after investigation, the company found that the content didn't violate any of its rule or applicable laws.

“Accordingly, we have not taken any actions at this time,” the company added.

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6 at the age of 95. His funeral service was held on Saturday.

The quote, according to UK publication The Independent, was indeed said by Mugabe and was included in a list of his “most eccentric quotes”, which also included him infamously saying he was better than Jesus because has “died many times”.

