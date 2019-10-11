Herman Mashaba defends Zindzi Mandela against 'racist' tag

Mandela came under fire after a series of tweets she posted in June.

The daughter of late struggle veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela took aim at “apartheid apologists” and “land thieves”.

Mandela tweeted: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs.”

“Whilst I wine and dine here. wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand,” another of her tweets read.