Etzebeth drama being used to 'boost' Buang Jones's shot at deputy public protector job: Afrikanerbond

Etzebeth has been accused of physically and racially abusing four people during an altercation outside a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape. The four are claiming R1m in damages.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Jones told the community of Langebaan that “Etzebeth is used to getting away with murder”.

The commission lodged a case with the Equality Court, where it is representing the alleged victims.

Etzebeth said in a detailed affidavit that the decision by the commission to take his alleged assault and racial abuse matter to the Equality Court instead of investigating it first was “unfair and irrational”.

In a 49-page affidavit filed in the South Gauteng High Court on October 14, he challenged the commission’s decision and gave his version of events. In it, he said allegations that he assaulted and racially abused people had no basis in truth whatsoever.

“I met the commission members on August 29 2019, the day before I was to leave for Japan with the Springbok rugby team,” he said.

Etzebeth said he was given an undertaking at the meeting that the matter would be investigated - and that he would be provided with the details of the complaint against him and an opportunity to respond once he got back from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

This, he said, did not happen.

“Instead, the commission decided abruptly to terminate its investigation. It says it has brought proceedings against me in the Equality Court and has conducted an aggressive media campaign against me," he said. “Its representatives have accused me of hate speech, assault and attempted murder. They have said publicly that I should be in jail, that the commission would make sure that I'do not get away with it again'.”