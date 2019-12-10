Don't ask guards if you can hold their guns, and other tips to help prevent cash-in-transit heists

Cash transporting company SBV on Monday said it was concerned about allegations that members of the public were sometimes a distraction to cash-in-transit (CIT) guards as they carried out their duties.

“Protection officers may seem brash and unfriendly at times, but they are trained to be solely focused on the job at hand,” said Mark Barrett, CEO of SBV Services.

He said guards often had to deal with weird requests from members of the public.

“We have had reports of members of the public who insist that our officers move the vehicle or ask to hold the firearms they carry,” said Barrett.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the group gave guidelines on how members of the public could help the guards carry out their duties safely, and help to prevent heists.

The first tip was basic.

“It is important for the public to desist from asking officers questions, or block the route to cash machines with trolleys, for example. This kind of distraction is a safety and security risk for both the officer and the public,” said Barrett.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the gun-yielding officers, saying approaching them caused alarm.

“They are trained to interpret this as a tactic to take their attention off their job,” SBV said.