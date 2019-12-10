Power outages pose major risk to key Western Cape industries, says Winde

Rolling blackouts pose a serious challenge to agriculture and tourism, including the pumping of borehole water in drought-stricken towns and sewage, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing in response to Eskom's implementation of stage 6 load-shedding late on Monday, Winde said the provincial economy was being affected - particularly because the end-of-year period is harvest season for the agriculture sector and boom time for tourism.

With agriculture contributing 10% to the province’s GDP and constituting 17% of its labour force, Winde said the power outages, if not carefully managed, could slip the country into recession.

“So we need to ensure that we stabilise those businesses as soon as possible,” he said.