South Africa

Traffic officials concerned about drunk driving, speeding since start of festive season

17 December 2019 - 13:23 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
Three people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a bus in Mpumalanga.
Three people were killed when a truck collided head-on with a bus in Mpumalanga.
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

More than 1,600 motorists have been arrested for various traffic offences nationally since the start of the festive season.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the majority of motorists were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and outstanding warrants.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said traffic officers discontinued more than 1,200 vehicles that were found to be unroadworthy and impounded more than 600 public transport vehicles for operating without proper operating permits.

“There were more than 330 roadblocks that were held throughout the country, resulting in more than 426,842 vehicles being stopped and checked, and 142,152 traffic fines being issued. Driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding continue to be a major cause for concern,” Zwane said.

A motorist was detained in Nkowankowa in Limpopo after being found with an alcohol content that was seven times above the legal limit, he said.

Taxi driver bust for being 13 times over the drink-driving limit

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was arrested on Sunday for being 13 times over the alcohol limit - with a full load of people on board.
News
11 hours ago

One dead after vehicle rolls down embankment onto railway line in KZN

One person was killed and three others injured when a vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed on a railway line near KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

“Another was arrested on the N1 Westenberg, also in Limpopo, driving at 218km an hour, while another was arrested on the N4 in Rustenburg, North West, doing 220km an hour.

“Two motorists and two immigrants were arrested after allegedly offering bribes to traffic officers,” Zwane said.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and scores injured yesterday morning when the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N11 between Middelburg and Groblersdal in Mpumalanga.

MORE

Fifteen nabbed for drunk driving during Eastern Cape anti-crime blitz

Fifteen people were arrested for driving under the influence and seven were nabbed for selling liquor without a licence during an anti-crime blitz in ...
News
2 days ago

Taxi driver bust for being 13 times over the drink-driving limit

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver was arrested on Sunday for being 13 times over the alcohol limit - with a full load of people on board.
News
11 hours ago

'Drunk' Durban beachgoers cause havoc as traffic warden knocked over, cop and cleaner assaulted

Drunken behavior cast a shadow on fun in the sun on Durban's beachfront during the busiest festive weekend of the year
News
4 hours ago

Beachgoers bent on boozing in string of weekend clashes with Cape Town cops

Officers enforcing alcohol-free beaches were involved in several confrontations with members of the public over the long weekend, the City of Cape ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Stop blaming Zuma!’ News
  2. Air Zimbabwe's last jet grounded News
  3. SA photographer Shiraaz Mohamed 'escaped' from captivity in Syria: Gift of the ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit van robbed by gunmen in Pretoria South Africa
  5. SA to ask UAE to give up the Guptas News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X