South Africa

WATCH | Cash-in-transit van looted after robbery

17 December 2019 - 07:50 By Deepa Kesa

National police say valuable evidence was lost when community members looted a cash van after a heist in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said 10 suspects in four vehicles ambushed and bombed the van in Spruitview on December 13 2019.

Muridili said one guard suffered minor injuries in the explosion. 

The gang fled the scene in three vehicles, with an undisclosed amount of money.

Shortly after the heist, community members scoured the scene for money.

“The act of communities looting the cash at a crime scene tampers with the preservation [thereof]. Valuable evidence has been lost at the crime scene,” Muridili said.

