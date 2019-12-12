South Africa

Shock and anger after man killed wife, stepdaughter before driving into truck

12 December 2019 - 18:32 By TimesLIVE
Thandi Mathebula and her daughter Sharon were found murdered on Tuesday.
Thandi Mathebula and her daughter Sharon were found murdered on Tuesday.
Image: Facebook/Mayor Marlene van Staden

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale says gender-based violence has reached “boiling point” after the death of a mother and daughter — allegedly at the hands of a man who then took his life by driving into a truck.

Thandi Mathebula, 39, and her daughter Sharon, 17, were found dead at their home in Bela Bela on Tuesday.

It has since emerged that Mathebula was an employee of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the town.

Police said the 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and stepdaughter — who appeared to have been strangled — and then drove the family car into an approaching truck, killing himself instantly.

“We are once again urging all our community members who are having difficulties in their relationships to seek professional help from our social workers who have been deployed across the province,” said Rakgoale.

The 37-year-old man was killed instantly when he drove into an oncoming truck at Bela Bela in Limpopo.
The 37-year-old man was killed instantly when he drove into an oncoming truck at Bela Bela in Limpopo.
Image: SAPS

“Incidents of gender-based violence have now reached a boiling point. As we speak, we have lost about 12 women and children at the hands of abusers in a space of two weeks. What worries me most is that the incidents are happening despite the department’s intensification of awareness campaigns that we are conducting in communities.”

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, Rakgoale and Bela Bela mayor Jeremiah Ngobeni visited the grieving family.

“Mathebula was an employee of Sassa based in Bela Bela. Minister Zulu says the nation needs to have a serious dialogue and address the root cause of gender-based violence,” said Rakgoale.

Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck

A 37-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife and stepdaughter to death, was killed when he drove into a truck at Bela Bela, Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

“As the community of Bela Bela we are very much shocked and angry by this cruel action, especially that it happened on the last day of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence,” said Ngobeni.

“It happened at the time when the whole country was up in arms fighting against these senseless killings of our women. We would like to condemn this act in the strongest terms as they also tarnish the image of the good men out there. They also make our women feel unsafe, unwanted and disregarded,” he added.

Neighbours became suspicious after an apparent domestic dispute and upon investigation saw someone lying on the kitchen floor.

“They immediately contacted the police who forced open the door and discovered the woman lying dead on the kitchen floor and the lifeless body of her daughter in the bedroom,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

MORE

Bikers take fight against gender-based violence across SA in nine days

A group of Johannesburg bikers is revving loudly on a mission to promote the fight against gender-based violence, among several other worthy causes.
News
1 day ago

Gender-based violence haunts Graça as she takes her leave of UCT

Graça Machel says one of her regrets as she hands over the chancellor’s robes at the University of Cape Town is her failure to make more progress on ...
News
3 hours ago

University murder accused says sorry... but denies killing his girlfriend Zolile Khumalo

Philisiwe Khumalo wept silently in the gallery of the Durban high court as the man accused of killing her daughter uttered the words "I'm sorry".
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Dramatic scenes of chaos in parts of Gauteng after flooding South Africa
  2. Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been ... South Africa
  3. Bus with passengers catches fire on N1 North in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. No plates and excessive revving lands Lambo in the pound after Durban raid South Africa
  5. Army helicopters sent in to rescue dozens stranded at Centurion hotel South Africa

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X