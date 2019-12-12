Shock and anger after man killed wife, stepdaughter before driving into truck

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale says gender-based violence has reached “boiling point” after the death of a mother and daughter — allegedly at the hands of a man who then took his life by driving into a truck.

Thandi Mathebula, 39, and her daughter Sharon, 17, were found dead at their home in Bela Bela on Tuesday.

It has since emerged that Mathebula was an employee of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the town.

Police said the 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and stepdaughter — who appeared to have been strangled — and then drove the family car into an approaching truck, killing himself instantly.

“We are once again urging all our community members who are having difficulties in their relationships to seek professional help from our social workers who have been deployed across the province,” said Rakgoale.