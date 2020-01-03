Melville shooter's BMW had cloned plates, owner not in Melville on New Year's Eve

The registration plates on the vehicle used in the Melville shooting were cloned, acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said on Friday.

In addition, the owner of the BMW SUV was not near Melville when the incident happened.

Lesufi made these revelations during a visit to four patients from the Melville shooting who are being treated at Helen Joseph hospital.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

“They have assembled a strong team of investigators to crack this case,” Lesufi said.

One patient remains in ICU in a critical condition. According to Lesufi, the male patient was shot in the head.