Five children killed, 16 injured after taxi rolls in Eastern Cape

Five children were killed and 16 other passengers injured when a long-distance minibus taxi rolled on the R61 near Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape, early on Monday.

The taxi was ferrying passengers from the Western Cape when it left the road near Beyeye Locality, Manzana Village, at around 5am.

“The taxi rolled, fatally injuring five passengers, who are believed to be children between five and 14 years of age. Sixteen others, including the driver, were seriously injured and all rushed to the hospital at Ngcobo,” said police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

"The identities of all the deceased are still being withheld as some of their relatives are yet to be informed of their deaths."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Andries Swart conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their relatives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.