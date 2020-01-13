South Africa

Five children killed, 16 injured after taxi rolls in Eastern Cape

13 January 2020 - 18:09 By TimesLIVE
A long-distance minibus taxi crashed in the Eastern Cape on Monday, killing five children.
A long-distance minibus taxi crashed in the Eastern Cape on Monday, killing five children.
Image: 123RF/Elizabeth Crego

Five children were killed and 16 other passengers injured when a long-distance minibus taxi rolled on the R61 near Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape, early on Monday.

The taxi was ferrying passengers from the Western Cape when it left the road near Beyeye Locality, Manzana Village, at around 5am.

“The taxi rolled, fatally injuring five passengers, who are believed to be children between five and 14 years of age. Sixteen others, including the driver, were seriously injured and all rushed to the hospital at Ngcobo,” said police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni.

"The identities of all the deceased are still being withheld as some of their relatives are yet to be informed of their deaths."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Andries Swart conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their relatives and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

READ MORE:

Seven dead and 15 injured after taxi rolls down embankment in KZN

Seven people died when the taxi they were travelling in veered off the R102 in Umhlali, north of Durban, and rolled down an embankment.
News
1 week ago

Twenty people injured in crash between truck and minibus taxi in KZN

Twenty people were injured when a minibus taxi and a truck collided in uMzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
News
3 weeks ago

Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KZN taxi crash

Seven people - including two children - were killed in a horrific taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gautrain could charge civil servant over R70k for car abandoned at station News
  2. Minister orders criminal charges after state burials cost taxpayers millions News
  3. Teen accused of murder, rape, assault boasts about 'jail life' on Facebook South Africa
  4. WATCH | Motorists caught in floods following Mpumalanga downpours South Africa
  5. Gordhan foes smell blood in Eskom crisis News

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X