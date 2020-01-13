South Africa

No magistrates available to hear bail bid of murder-accused Durban metro police officer

13 January 2020 - 12:56 By Orrin Singh
Zinhle Muthwa's body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day.
Image: Supplied

The case against a Durban metro police officer, accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, was postponed on Monday due to a lack of magistrates to handle matters.

Members of the IFP women’s brigade protested outside the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court while Const Ndumiso Khumalo, 30, of the metro police’s multi-operational response team, made a brief appearance.

Khumalo is accused of using his service pistol to shoot and kill B&B receptionist Zinhle Muthwa, whose battered and bruised body was discovered at Ndaya Reserve in Umbumbulu, with a single gunshot wound to the head, on New Year’s Day.

Khumalo, who is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, was expected to apply for bail. However, the matter was postponed to Thursday because there was only one magistrate available.

The placard-wielding group called for Khumalo to be denied bail. Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa’s friend and co-worker, shared news of her disappearance on social media when Muthwa did not return home on New Year's Eve, TimesLIVE reported earlier.

Head of the IFP’s women’s brigade Princess Phumzile Buthelezi said they were disappointed that the matter had not proceeded.

“We are very disappointed, but we are still fighting for no bail for the man.”

Muthwa’s father was at court, but did not comment.

