South Africa

POLL | What is the solution to stop school bullying?

03 February 2020 - 10:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A Modiri Secondary School pupil was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow pupil.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

School bullying and the safety of children at schools remains a topical issue after an alleged bullying incident at a school in Ga-Rankuwa.

A pupil from Modiri Secondary School was arrested for allegedly beating a fellow pupil.

The first video shared on Twitter showed the alleged bully throwing punches as the victim tries to cover her face, not defending herself.

A second video showed the alleged bully spilling what appears to be milk over her victim's head. Again, the victim does not react.

TimesLIVES reported that the teenager was arrested last Thursday night and appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Friday, where her case was postponed.

