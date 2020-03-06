South Africa

Teacher shortage as pupils flock to school with 100% matric pass

Enrolment numbers have doubled at Coselelani High School and teachers can’t cope

06 March 2020 - 15:30 By Mkhuseli Sizani
Coselelani High School parents protest in front of the Eastern Cape department of education district offices in Port Elizabeth for more teachers.
Coselelani High School parents protest in front of the Eastern Cape department of education district offices in Port Elizabeth for more teachers.
Image: GroundUp/Mkhuseli Sizani

About 50 parents protested outside the Eastern Cape department of education’s district offices on Thursday morning because of a shortage of teachers at Coselelani High School in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.

They blocked the entrance, stopping vehicles. They waved placards reading: “Expecting 100% pass rate in a school with no educators. In your dream.”

School principal Langa Tshangana said: “In 2019 we had 344 learners and we achieved a 100% matric pass rate. These good results increased our learner numbers to 672 this year.”

“We can’t cope in these conditions, we need six more teachers; 12 teachers for 19 classes is too much,” he said.

“Our school was nearly closed when I took over in 2016. The building was completely vandalised with no doors and windows. Toilets and electricity were damaged. But we fixed them with the support of sponsors.

“Five classrooms were burnt down and we have not been able to fix them yet. But a collective of hard-working, dedicated parents and teachers turned things around. We are a no-fee school but we look like a Model C school in the township,” he said.

School governing body chairperson Zamile Futa said: “Since last year we had this problem of a teacher shortage in all subjects. We had to improvise and focus on grade 12s ... Then the department said we should recruit the teachers and submit their CVs. We have done that and submitted the names on Tuesday. We told the department that this is an urgent matter.”

'Our cries have fallen on deaf ears' - Dedicated teachers help NW school without library or lab get 100% pass

Pupils and teachers at Ntolo Secondary School in Madidi village, in the North West, were on Wednesday celebrating a 100% matric pass rate for the ...
News
1 month ago

Yoliswa Tyabule said: “I came all the way from Joburg to get a better education for my daughter. We are here to say to the department 'don’t kill our best school, give us the teachers'.”

Grade 11 pupil Unathi Zumani said: “The last time we were taught English and maths literacy was in January ... a teacher sometimes teaches eight classes. Most of the time we are just playing at the school. We are supposed to write the first quarter exams, but what are we going to write?”

Provincial education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said: “The district director Ernest Gogonzola has confirmed that he has indeed dispatched a circuit manager and other officials to meet the school management team of Coselelani to discuss the issue of growth, posts and other grievances. They are currently there right now in a meeting.”

 

  • This article was first published by GroundUp

MORE

Only 266 of 3,898 schools have benefitted from Ramaphosa’s sanitation campaign

Nearly a year and a half after the launch of the school sanitation campaign by President Cyril Ramaphosa, only 266 out of 3,898 schools have ...
News
3 days ago

Investigation launched after photo emerges of pupils walking across river

The KZN education department has instituted an urgent investigation after a photo was shared on social media showing pupils crossing a river, ...
News
1 month ago

Department launches inquiry at two Gauteng schools where no one passed

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) will launch an inquiry to establish what caused a 0% pass rate for 2019's grade 12s at two independent ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. First case of coronavirus detected in SA South Africa
  2. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  3. Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus ... South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X