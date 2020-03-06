Teacher shortage as pupils flock to school with 100% matric pass

About 50 parents protested outside the Eastern Cape department of education’s district offices on Thursday morning because of a shortage of teachers at Coselelani High School in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.

They blocked the entrance, stopping vehicles. They waved placards reading: “Expecting 100% pass rate in a school with no educators. In your dream.”

School principal Langa Tshangana said: “In 2019 we had 344 learners and we achieved a 100% matric pass rate. These good results increased our learner numbers to 672 this year.”

“We can’t cope in these conditions, we need six more teachers; 12 teachers for 19 classes is too much,” he said.

“Our school was nearly closed when I took over in 2016. The building was completely vandalised with no doors and windows. Toilets and electricity were damaged. But we fixed them with the support of sponsors.

“Five classrooms were burnt down and we have not been able to fix them yet. But a collective of hard-working, dedicated parents and teachers turned things around. We are a no-fee school but we look like a Model C school in the township,” he said.

School governing body chairperson Zamile Futa said: “Since last year we had this problem of a teacher shortage in all subjects. We had to improvise and focus on grade 12s ... Then the department said we should recruit the teachers and submit their CVs. We have done that and submitted the names on Tuesday. We told the department that this is an urgent matter.”