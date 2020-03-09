Decision not to increase judges' pay may lead to exodus, warns lawyers' association

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently reconsider his decision not to increase judges' salaries and look at other ways of saving on government spending.

It also warned that salaries not in accordance with living conditions may lead to an exodus of judges from the bench and failure of the bench to attract suitably qualified candidates.

Ramaphosa said last week that judges would not receive salary increases this year, turning down a recommendation from the independent commission for the remuneration of public office bearers to increase the remuneration of judges by 3%, backdated to April 2019.

Nadel said the judiciary had, in the past three years, received lower than inflation increases and no increase in 2016/2017.