Durban pupil and family self-quarantine after link to coronavirus patient

Top Durban private school Maris Stella moved swiftly to allay speculation that one of its pupils had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the principal of the Catholic school for girls, Joan Schmidt, said the school had been told that one of its pupils “may have been exposed to Covid-19".

The pupil, Schmidt said, was seen last week by her doctor who told her family that a patient who was in the waiting room at the same time as the pupil had subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are grateful to the family that they communicated this information to us as soon as they received it. Although neither the pupil nor her parents are exhibiting any symptoms, the NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) has been informed and they will remain in self-quarantine until they have been cleared.”

She said school would continue as normal and they encouraged good hygiene practices to prevent virus transmission.

According to the department of health there are now 13 people in SA who have tested positive for coronavirus.