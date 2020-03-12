United Herzlia Schools close after parent 'exposed' to people infected with coronavirus

United Herzlia Schools has closed campuses in Cape Town for the rest of the week as a precaution after a parent was “exposed” to people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of schools are taking extra precautions, with 17 people in SA infected.

United Herzlia Schools sent a letter to parents on Thursday morning saying it had decided to be proactive and keep children away from school for the rest of the week. Parents were requested to fetch their children.

“There is a parent in our community who has recently returned to Cape Town after attending a function where there have been confirmed Covid-19 infected individuals present and he is currently showing signs of illness,” the school said.

“We are awaiting the test results for the virus, which we expect [Friday] afternoon. His children have been in our schools over this last week. We have already begun deep cleaning and will continue to do so over the next few days.”