Self-isolating: 8 tips to be as 'normal' as possible

Since declaring the novel coronavirus pandemic a national disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged social distancing, banning gatherings and events of more than 100 people to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“We are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people, and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” he said.

South Africans have been asked to stop non-essential contact with other people and avoid all unnecessary travel.

This is known as social distancing or self-isolating - and it's already driving some people insane.