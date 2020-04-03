Middle and upper-middle classes 'also feeling the coronavirus pain'

The economic fallout of the coronavirus will be devastating for many SA consumers already reeling under huge debts they have accumulated from credit providers, according to findings from credit bureau data for the three months ending December.

The banks have already moved to manage the fallout of the economic losses created as a result of the lockdown. Standard Bank was the first to announce relief for customers, with students receiving a three-month payment holiday on student loans at a zero interest rate and low-income earners and small and medium-sized enterprises being given a three-month instalment holiday from April 1.

But the outstanding loan balances have built up progressively in recent quarters, with a noticeable upward trajectory since the first quarter of 2019, said Carmen Williams, director of research and consulting for TransUnion SA, one of the country’s largest credit bureaus. “With the exception of bank personal loans, all other major consumer lending categories recorded year-on-year increases in serious delinquency rates,” she said.

Williams said the pressure is being felt across the board. Consumers with a low risk profile, which constitutes many upper- and middle-income earners, are feeling the pinch, as can be seen by the increase in delinquencies in home loans, vehicle and asset finance, and credit cards.