COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful'

April 11 2020 - 12:03
OPINION: Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful
As the last remaining major metro run by the DA, it is no surprise that the City of Cape Town has become the epicentre for opportunistic attacks.
The latest example is the Strandfontein emergency accommodation site for the homeless of Cape Town.
Woefully misguided claims like the totally untrue assertion that the site is a “concentration camp” have bounced back and forth through the media and social media landscape.
April 11 2020 - 11:45
Eastern Cape villagers arrested over lockdown church service
Eastern Cape churchgoers who held an Easter church service were arrested for breaching lockdown regulations at Khasa village in Elliotdale on Friday.
A video of the arrests was widely circulated on social media, with many users blasting the congregation for failing to obey the rules and putting lives at risk. Those arrested, who were described as being members of the Zion Christian Church, could be heard singing while they entered the local police station with officers keeping watch.
The South African Police raided a village near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape and arrested church members who were holding a church service in defiance of the national Covid-19 lockdown. #coronavirusinafrica https://t.co/pdbeVH2hzA pic.twitter.com/ODvmJlKnfD— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) April 11, 2020
April 11 2020 - 10:25
10 in ICU as Covid-19 cases top 800 in Gauteng
Johannesburg has more than half of the Covid-19 cases confirmed in Gauteng.
This was revealed by the provincial department of health on Saturday morning.
In a statement, the department said Gauteng has recorded 801 cases since the outbreak was confirmed in the country in March.
April 11 2020 - 9:30
African community 'targeted' in China virus crackdown
Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections.
China says it has largely curbed its COVID-19 outbreak but a recent cluster of cases linked to the Nigerian community in Guangzhou sparked the alleged discrimination by locals and virus prevention officials.
Local authorities in the industrial centre of 15 million said at least eight people diagnosed with the illness had spent time in the city's Yuexiu district, known as "Little Africa".
-AFP