COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful'

April 11 2020 - 12:03

OPINION: Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful

As the last remaining major metro run by the DA, it is no surprise that the City of Cape Town has become the epicentre for opportunistic attacks.

The latest example is the Strandfontein emergency accommodation site for the homeless of Cape Town.

Woefully misguided claims like the totally untrue assertion that the site is a “concentration camp” have bounced back and forth through the media and social media landscape.