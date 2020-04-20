Western Cape Covid-19 cases fast approaching 1,000

There are now more than 900 cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, with 17 people in intensive care.

The majority of the cases remain in the Cape Town metro, which accounts for 755 of the 905 cases, according to figures provided by the provincial government on Monday afternoon.

“The Western Cape has recorded one additional death — a 48-year-old male — bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the province to 17,” said the provincial government.

There were also 215 recoveries, and 17,307 tests had been done.