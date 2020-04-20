Western Cape Covid-19 cases fast approaching 1,000
Death of 48-year-old man takes provincial death toll to 17
There are now more than 900 cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, with 17 people in intensive care.
The majority of the cases remain in the Cape Town metro, which accounts for 755 of the 905 cases, according to figures provided by the provincial government on Monday afternoon.
“The Western Cape has recorded one additional death — a 48-year-old male — bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the province to 17,” said the provincial government.
There were also 215 recoveries, and 17,307 tests had been done.
Outside Cape Town, there were five cases in Bitou, 14 in Knysna, 14 in George, five in Hessequa, 19 in Mossel Bay, three in Oudtshoorn, 13 in Stellenbosch, seven in Drakenstein, 15 in the Breede Valley, one in Langeberg, 24 in Witzenberg, 11 in Overstrand, one in Theewaterskloof, three in the Saldanha Bay municipality, one in Matzikama, and four in Swartland.
Ten cases are unallocated.
Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 simply by staying at home when possible. When you don’t stay at home, you expose yourself to contracting the virus.
“Be a hero: stay at home and protect the most vulnerable community members.”
The Western Cape government said it had spent R7m on feeding schemes and food parcels during the lockdown so far.
It had also started the rollout of 50,000 food parcels which it has undertaken to fund and distribute.