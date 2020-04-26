COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Masks on in public and everyone under curfew
Stringent laws that restrict the movement of private citizens remain, with only a few concessions that will be welcomed by citizens cooped up at home.
April 26 2020 - 10:45
Muslims arrested for praying under lockdown
Minister Bheki Cele warned on Sunday that police had “no choice but to enforce the law” if the lockdown regulations were flouted for religious gatherings.
He was speaking after the arrest of 17 people during a Muslim prayer gathering in Pretoria.
The incident on Friday was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.
The clip showed police walking into what appeared to be a mosque where shoes had been left outside.
April 26 2020 - 10:25
Taxis sneak between Gauteng and Limpopo
Travelling between provinces has not stopped despite it being banned under the lockdown.
Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko discovered how people were sneaking across provincial borders this week.
April 26 2020 08:44
Cuba sends doctors to South Africa to combat coronavirus
Cuba sent 216 healthcare workers to South Africa on Saturday, the latest of more than 20 medical brigades it has sent worldwide to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in what some call socialist solidarity and others medical diplomacy.
April 26 2020 - 00:05
Auditor-general has team ready to inspect how money is spent
Some municipalities want part of the R20bn Covid-19 relief fund to help them deliver basic services.
Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi said municipalities had lost millions in revenue in the economic shutdown. He feared they might not be able to provide services if the national lockdown continues.
Meanwhile, the auditor-general, Kimi Makwetu, has offered to send a team of experts to help government departments and municipalities prevent theft from the overall R500bn emergency Covid budget.
The R20bn will be allocated to municipalities to help them deliver water tanks, personal protective equipment, sanitisers for public transport and other elements to help contain the spread of the virus.
But Baloyi said that if some of the money was not provided to municipalities for their operations, "very few municipalities will be standing by the time we get to December".
April 26 2020 - 00:05
Masks on in public and everyone under curfew
The economy was the biggest winner in the government's relaxed Covid-19 regulations announced yesterday, as more than 1.5-million workers are expected to return to their jobs next week under the level four lockdown that begins on Friday.
The government appears to have heeded appeals from business to open the economy after 30 days of lockdown, with most sectors expected to open their doors for the first time since the national lockdown was implemented on March 27.
April 25 2020 20:13
Covid-19 death toll now 86 in SA with 4,361 positive infections
Seven more people have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 86 in South Africa.
The health ministry said on Saturday evening that the latest deaths included four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 4,361.
The provincial breakdown of Covid-19 positive cases as of Saturday evening was: Gauteng (1,304), Western Cape (1,514), KwaZulu-Natal (847), Eastern Cape (488), Free State (111), Limpopo (30), North West (28), Mpumalanga (23), Northern Cape (16).
There were no unallocated cases.