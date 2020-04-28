It's no surprise Covid-19 infections are rising during lockdown, say experts

Prof Mosa Moshabela, dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health, agreed.

“Transmission occurs through contact. Wherever there’s someone who has it, they can pass it on. People continue to interact. Some people are essential workers, some go to shops. As long as people are still going to funerals, there’s a chance of transmission.

“The only thing we can do is try to control the spread, and by being indoors it has been slowed down. It is not increasing dramatically since we have shutdown. It’s not all bad. We are making progress,” Moshabela said.

Madhi said there was more that could be done.

“We are not testing the numbers of people we should be testing. We are still not on target. The majority of people who are infected don’t show any symptoms at all. Those people may not be tested and can go around unknowingly infecting other people. We can expect to see an increase,” he said.

Nationally, millions of South Africans have been screened. Gauteng and Limpopo have reported screenings of more than 3-million people.

The Gauteng health department on Tuesday released statistics of the number people it had tested during screening and testing campaigns carried out on Monday.