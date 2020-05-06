South Africa

Warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma stayed until next month

06 May 2020 - 11:11 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Durban high court on June 8 2018 in this file photo. He is charged with 16 counts, including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Durban high court on June 8 2018 in this file photo. He is charged with 16 counts, including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.
Image: Jackie Clausen / Pool

A warrant of arrest issued for former president Jacob Zuma has been stayed until June 23.

The warrant, which was issued in February when Zuma failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court, was previously stayed until Wednesday, however the postponement of the matter led to it being extended.  

The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday said the criminal proceedings against Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales was provisionally postponed to June 23.

“By agreement, all parties have committed to the provisional postponement of the matter for the following purposes: the continuation of pretrial management; the result of Thales' application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal against the Pietermaritzburg high court’s judgment in October 2019; and an inquiry in terms of Section 170 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act, No 51 of 1977 regarding Mr Zuma's failure to appear at the hearing on February 4 2020,” said KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions spokesperson Natasha Kara.

She confirmed that the execution of the warrant of arrest issued on February 4 would be stayed until June 23.

In February the court heard that Zuma was too ill to be present in court during the criminal proceedings against him.

Jacob Zuma withdraws ConCourt appeal, prepares for trial next week

The former president's new lawyers have confirmed that he has withdrawn his Constitutional Court appeal, paving the way for him to face corruption ...
News
6 days ago

Zuma's then lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, submitted a sick note from a military hospital where Zuma was treated, but judge Dhaya Pillay said it was inadmissible due to inconsistencies.

On Monday, Zuma's new lawyer Eric Mabuza told TimesLIVE that the former president's health was a private matter.

“I don’t want to get into all of that,” he said.

The former president's co-accused, Thales, is accused of agreeing to pay Zuma a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

MORE

Zuma and legal team will not be in high court on Wednesday

Former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team will not be at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma: judge says sick note inadmissible

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former president Jacob Zuma until his next court date.
News
3 months ago

Five things you need to know about Jacob Zuma's contentious sick note

The Pietermaritzburg high court found that Jacob Zuma's sick note “raised more questions”. Here's a list of some of them:
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  3. Northern Cape couple die 'after consuming home-brewed beer' South Africa
  4. Nurse found dead at Durban hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 South Africa
  5. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X