Collins Khosa's family lawyer to lodge review of army report

Lawyers representing the family of Collins Khosa, who was allegedly killed by soldiers, will lodge a review of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) report that cleared troops of any wrongdoing.

The SANDF board of inquiry found that the confrontation between Khosa, 40, his brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango and soldiers in Alexandra on April 10 had not led to his death when considering the postmortem report, and therefore the officers involved and the state were not liable for his death.

The postmortem, performed by a junior pathologist who worked unsupervised, revealed the cause of death was blunt force head injury. The board said after their investigations and based on some contradictions, they concluded Khosa was conscious and healthy when the security forces left.